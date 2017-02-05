Songwriters group wants payments from Padre Island beach bar

The biggest beach bar in Texas is being sued by an association that represents songwriters and publishers complaining they haven't been paid for their songs played or performed there.
South Padre Island-based Clayton's beach bar is one of 10 establishments nationwide named in a federal lawsuit by the American Society of Composer, Authors and Publishers. The trade group, known as ASCAP, represents more than 600,000 independent songwriters, composers and music publishers.
The group's legal affairs vice president says the bar doesn't have an annual license, meaning songs by cover bands or DJs or being streamed at the bar violate copyright laws.
Clayton's Clayton Brashear tells The Brownsville Herald (http://bit.ly/2kvOrAC ) he hasn't been served with the complaint and pays a monthly license subscription fee to a streaming service to play music.
