Film fans snag historical theater seats amid restoration

With the Dundee Theater closed for restoration, many people who grew up watching movies in the theater's old seats are buying the chairs as a keepsake.
Film Streams, the company restoring the theater, sold or salvaged bout 100 of the seats on Tuesday. The theater is replacing all 300 seats for a reopening in late 2017 or early 2018, the Omaha World-Herald (http://bit.ly/2lzSYlJ ) reported.
The blue chairs were sold in blocks of five for $125, and the ones that didn't sell are to be thrown away.
Max Riffner, who is now a cartoonist and designer in Omaha, said he would frequent this theater with his friends as a kid.
"One of my favorite memories in high school: seeing 'Pulp Fiction' opening night at the Dundee with two rows of our friends," he said.
Riffner, along with friends Tristan Dalley and Tim Croshaw, wrote their names on three of the seats when they were in high school in the 1990s because they thought they "were the best in the theater." The three men are planning on purchasing the seats, but aren't quite sure what they'll do with them yet.
Rob Rutar purchased a set of five seats, and is planning to put them in the bar he owns. Trent and Emily Daniels bought three sets of seats, which Trent said he plans to use for a potential basement theater in their home.
"Since Dundee played a lot of non-mainstream, independent movies, I feel like it was crucial for all of our cultural tastes," Riffner said. "We came for the crime movies but stayed for all the other great films."
