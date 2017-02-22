Late singer depicted in mural in Alabama hometown

0:50 Turlock's Almond Tree Restaurant goes up in flames Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:34 Woman killed in Winton

0:59 Faith in Fresno focuses on immigration at Presidents Day rally

2:23 Vatican official speaks about Pope Francis' views on immigration

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

2:11 Watch trailer for 'Fantastic Beasts,' J.K. Rowling screenplay starring Eddie Redmayne

2:24 Watch trailer for 'Suicide Squad' starring Cara Delevigne, Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto