Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
1."Lincoln in the Bardo," by George Saunders (Random House: $28) President Abraham Lincoln grieves the loss of his son in the early days of the Civil War.
2."Norse Mythology," by Neil Gaiman (Norton: $25.95) A rendition of the great Norse tales.
3."A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles (Viking: $27) In 1922, a Russian count is sentenced to house arrest in a grand hotel for the rest of his life.
4."The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $26.95) A slave escapes via the Underground Railroad, imagined as a train running under America.
5."4 3 2 1," by Paul Auster (Holt: $32.50) Four versions of the early life of a young, Jewish man from New Jersey.
6."Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down," by Jeff Kinney (Abrams: $13.95) Greg and Rowley try to make a scary movie after finding an old video camera in the basement.
7."The Refugees," by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove Press: $25) A 20-year collection of stories exploring immigration, identity, love and family.
8."Moonglow," by Michael Chabon (Harper: $28.99) A multi-generational saga of families' secrets, lies and loves.
9."All Our Wrong Todays," by Elan Mastai (Dutton: $26) A time-traveler stranded in 2016 transforms into an alt-universe version of himself after traveling to 1965.
10."All the Light We Cannot See," by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $27) A blind French girl and a German teen struggle in occupied France during World War II.
Comments