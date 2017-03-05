Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The investment banker's account of growing up poor in Appalachia.
2."The Little Book of Hygge," by Meik Wiking (Morrow: $28.99) A guide to the Danish philosophy of comfort, togetherness, and well-being.
3."The Book of Joy," by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama (Avery: $26) The spiritual leaders share their wisdom.
4."Between the World and Me," by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau: $24) The hazards and hopes of black male life.
5."The Hidden Life of Trees," by Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books: $24.95) The case that trees in the forest are purposeful, social beings living in dynamic relationship with each other.
6."Atlas Obscura: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders," by Joshua Foer & Dylan Thuras (Workman: $35) A celebration of 700 of the world's most curious places.
7."When Breath Becomes Air," by Paul Kalanithi (Random House: $25) A posthumously published memoir by a young neurosurgeon faced with a terminal cancer.
8."The Undoing Project," by Michael Lewis (Norton: $28.95) A history of Daniel Kahneman, Amos Tversky and the birth of behavioral economics
9."Hidden Figures," by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow: $27.99) The true story of the black female mathematicians at NASA who helped win the Space Race.
10."Reality Is Not What It Seems," by Carlo Rovelli (Riverhead: $26) The theoretical physicist clarifies recent scientific theories on the nature of the universe.
