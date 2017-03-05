'Antiques Roadshow' cancels Gillette stop

The long-running PBS television program "Antiques Roadshow" has canceled its summer stop in Gillette.
The network says in a press release that logistical issues led to the decision. It says planning is underway to reschedule a stop in Wyoming as part of a future tour.
Gillette was a last-minute addition to the show's tour that will start in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in June.
The Gillette News Record reports (http://bit.ly/2mfarCI ) that the show was planned for Aug. 19 at the Cam-plex.
Cam-plex general manager Paul Foster said that he and his staff are disappointed and had been looking forward to the exposure the show would bring the facility and Gillette.
The Cam-plex staff had been trying to book the popular TV show for at least eight years.
Comments