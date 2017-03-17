Entertainment

March 17, 2017

No shorter sentence for 'Love & Hip Hop' star in drug case

The Associated Press
ROCHESTER, N.Y.

A VH1 reality star on the show "Love & Hip Hop" who was involved in an interstate drug ring has been denied a request for a shorter prison sentence.

The Democrat and Chronicle reports (http://on.rocne.ws/2m8IFZM ) that Mendeecees Harris requested to have his eight-year sentence on federal drug distribution charges reduced to three years in February. A judge denied the request.

Harris' sentence began in December 2015. He had participated in a drug operation between New York and Rochester.

Harris' lawyer, Dawn Florio, argued that her client had a small role in the ring. Florio also said that Harris forfeited $170,000 in earnings from the reality show and volunteered at youth outreach programs before sentencing.

Prosecutors say Harris' role was significant enough to warrant the sentence.

