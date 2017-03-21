Entertainment

March 21, 2017 10:52 PM

Ann Magnuson to be inducted into West Virginia Music Hall

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Charleston native Ann Magnuson is among those selected for induction into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.

Others chosen for induction next year are Hasil Adkins, Frank Hutchison, The Morris Brothers, Fred "Sonic" Smith and Michael W. Smith.

Magnuson's career included theater, film and as a series regular on the ABC comedy "Anything But Love." She also performed in many bands and was a founding member of the band Bongwater.

The induction ceremony will be held Feb. 10, 2018, at the state Culture Center in Charleston.

___

Online:

www.wvmusichalloffame.com

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Take a 1-minute walk through Britney Spears' and Selena Gomez's homes for sale

View more video

Entertainment Videos