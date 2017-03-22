Wyoming high school student wins accolades for documentaries

1:08 Tahitian dance festival this weekend in Merced Pause

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

0:40 Passengers 'lucky' to survive in Merced County, CHP says

2:23 Vatican official speaks about Pope Francis' views on immigration

1:31 'Beauty and the Beast' teaser trailer

2:11 Watch trailer for 'Fantastic Beasts,' J.K. Rowling screenplay starring Eddie Redmayne