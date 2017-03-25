Huge rodeo, music fest being held near Auburn

One of Alabama's largest annual social events is going on this weekend near Auburn.
The 53rd Alpha Psi Round-up is being held Saturday in the community of Society Hill. Thousands of Auburn University students and others will be there for an amateur rodeo and country music, all wrapped around a huge party.
The event has grown dramatically in recent years, and organizers say they had to implement rules to keep things working smoothly.
Coolers won't be allowed this year, and tailgating is being discouraged once events begin. New parking rules and plans are being used to keep traffic flowing in the rural area where the round-up is being held.
The event is sponsored by the veterinary fraternity at Auburn, and proceeds go to animal shelters in four counties.
