Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
1."Lincoln in the Bardo," by George Saunders (Random House: $28) President Abraham Lincoln grieves the loss of his son and is haunted by ghosts.
2."Norse Mythology," by Neil Gaiman (Norton: $25.95) A recreation of the great Norse tales.
3."Exit West," by Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead: $26) Two middle eastern refugees began a romance in the middle of a civil war.
4."A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles (Viking: $27) In 1922, a Russian count is sentenced to house arrest in a grand hotel for the rest of his life.
5."The Refugees," by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove Press: $25) A 20-year collection of stories exploring immigration, identity, love and family.
6."Wonder by R.J. Palacio," (Knopf: $16.99) The trials and triumphs of a 10-year-old boy starting school for the first time.
7."Rad Women Worldwide," by Kate Schatz (Ten Speed Press: $15.99) An illustrated collection of 40 diverse profiles of females who shaped the world.
8."Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down," by Jeff Kinney (Abrams: $13.95) Greg and Rowley try to make a scary movie after finding an old video camera.
9."The Girl Before," by J.P. Delaney (Ballantine: $27) A sadistic architect builds a modern house that controls its female inhabitants.
10."A Horse Walks Into a Bar," by David Grossman (Knopf: $25.95) A portrait of a shocking Israeli standup comedian.
Comments