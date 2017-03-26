Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."South and West," by Joan Didion (Knopf: $21) Excerpts from the author's never-before-seen notebook about a Southern road trip with her husband and Patty Hearst's trial.
2."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The investment banker's account of growing up poor in Appalachia.
3."Portraits of Courage," by George W. Bush (Crown: $35) Paintings and stories of America's military veterans by former President George W. Bush.
4."Dear Ijeawele," by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Knopf: $15) A feminist manifesto in 15 suggestions on how to raise a girl to become a strong, independent woman.
5."Blitzed," by Norman Ohler (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: $28) The Third Reich's widespread reliance of drugs, particularly Methamphetamines.
6."The Book of Joy," by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama (Avery: $26) The spiritual leaders share their wisdom.
7."Homo Deus," by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $35) A look into the future of humanity by the author of "Sapiens."
8."High Noon," by Glenn Frankel (Bloomsbury: $28) The making of the Oscar winning, classic Western during the height of the Hollywood blacklist.
9."When Breath Becomes Air," by Paul Kalanithi (Random House: $25) A posthumously published memoir by a young neurosurgeon faced with a terminal cancer.
10."Killing the Rising Sun," by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt: $30) The battles with Japan in the Pacific during WWII and the decision to drop the atomic bomb.
