April 2, 2017 12:47 PM

Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville turns 50

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville has turned 50.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2nLKObg ) reports the museum celebrated the anniversary Saturday with $1.50 admission, the same price as the museum's opening day in 1967.

Live music and cupcakes were served up in the museum's conservatory. Museum CEO Kyle Young was presented with a commemorative plaque in the shape of a giant record album.

Young started as a ticket taker 41 years ago at the museum's original location. He says "the main ingredient for our success is the very music we exist to uphold."

