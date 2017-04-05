Funeral Monday for Chicago blues musician Lonnie Brooks

Chicago blues musician Lonnie Brooks' visitation will be Sunday followed by a funeral Monday.
Brooks' family announced the plans Wednesday through his label, Alligator Records.
Brooks died Saturday night at age 83. He was known for his intense guitar solos and raspy but strong voice. He made a hit recording of Robert Johnson's "Sweet Home Chicago."
Brooks' visitation will be Sunday starting at 3 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn. His funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Liberty Temple Full Gospel Church in Chicago. He will be buried at Lincoln Cemetery on Chicago's South Side.
