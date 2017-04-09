Entertainment

April 09, 2017 3:06 AM

Best-sellers

Los Angeles Times

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:

Fiction

1."Norse Mythology," by Neil Gaiman (Norton: $25.95) A reimagining of the great Norse tales of Thor and other gods.

2."Lincoln in the Bardo," by George Saunders (Random House: $28) President Abraham Lincoln grieves the loss of his son and is haunted by ghosts.

3."Exit West," by Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead: $26) Two refugees begin a romance and find home with the help of magical realism.

4."Vicious Circle," by C.J. Box (Putnam: $27) A recently released prisoner seeks revenge on Wyoming game warden, Joe Pickett.

5."The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane," by Lisa See (Scribner: $27) A Chinese tea seller moves to California where her adopted daughter lives.

6."A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles (Viking: $27) In 1922, a Russian count is sentenced to house arrest in a grand hotel for the rest of his life.

7."Mississippi Blood," by Greg Iles (Morrow: $28.99) The conclusion to the politically charged Natchez Burning trilogy.

8."In This Grave Hour," by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper: $27.99) Investigator Maisie Dobbs is assigned to find the killer of a man who escaped Belgium as a boy during The Great War.

9."The Idiot," by Elif Batuman (Penguin Press: $27) A Turkish Harvard freshman develops a crush on an older mathematics student from Hungary.

10."Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down," by Jeff Kinney (Abrams: $13.95) Greg and Rowley try to make a scary movie after finding an old video camera.

