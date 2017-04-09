Entertainment

April 09, 2017 3:06 AM

Best-sellers

Los Angeles Times

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:

Nonfiction

1."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The investment banker's account of growing up poor in Appalachia.

2."South and West," by Joan Didion (Knopf: $21) Excerpts from the author's unpublished notebooks from a Southern road trip and Patty Hearst's trial.

3."Dear Ijeawele," by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Knopf: $15) A feminist manifesto in 15 suggestions on raising girls to become strong, independent women.

4."The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed Press: $16.99) The cleaning guru's method to decluttering your home and simplifying your life.

5."Sapiens," by Yuval Norah Harari (Harper: $35) An examination of humanity's creation and evolution.

6."Homo Deus," by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $35) A look into the future by the author of "Sapiens."

7."Rad Women Worldwide," by Kate Schatz (Ten Speed Press: $15.99) An illustrated collection of 40 diverse profiles of females who shaped the world.

8."A Colony in a Nation," by Chris Hayes (Norton: $26.95) The MSNBC news anchor explores inequality between the affluent, white elite and the urban poor.

9."The Hidden Life of Trees," by Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books: $24.95) The case that trees in the forest are purposeful, social beings living in dynamic relationship with each other.

10."Portraits of Courage," by George W. Bush (Crown: $35) Paintings and stories of America's military veterans by the former president.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump's stance 'old fashioned' and 'cowardly'

Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump's stance 'old fashioned' and 'cowardly' 2:00

Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump's stance 'old fashioned' and 'cowardly'
Remembering legendary comic, Don Rickles 2:30

Remembering legendary comic, Don Rickles
Make these lightened-up lemon bars for Easter 1:05

Make these lightened-up lemon bars for Easter

View More Video

Entertainment Videos