Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The investment banker's account of growing up poor in Appalachia.
2."South and West," by Joan Didion (Knopf: $21) Excerpts from the author's unpublished notebooks from a Southern road trip and Patty Hearst's trial.
3."Dear Ijeawele," by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Knopf: $15) A feminist manifesto in 15 suggestions on raising girls to become strong, independent women.
4."The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed Press: $16.99) The cleaning guru's method to decluttering your home and simplifying your life.
5."Sapiens," by Yuval Norah Harari (Harper: $35) An examination of humanity's creation and evolution.
6."Homo Deus," by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $35) A look into the future by the author of "Sapiens."
7."Rad Women Worldwide," by Kate Schatz (Ten Speed Press: $15.99) An illustrated collection of 40 diverse profiles of females who shaped the world.
8."A Colony in a Nation," by Chris Hayes (Norton: $26.95) The MSNBC news anchor explores inequality between the affluent, white elite and the urban poor.
9."The Hidden Life of Trees," by Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books: $24.95) The case that trees in the forest are purposeful, social beings living in dynamic relationship with each other.
10."Portraits of Courage," by George W. Bush (Crown: $35) Paintings and stories of America's military veterans by the former president.
