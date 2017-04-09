Entertainment

April 09, 2017 12:37 PM

University of Louisville scholarship to honor slain student

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The University of Louisville is setting up a scholarship fund to honor a student who was fatally shot at a concert.

The university says in a news release that the scholarship in Savannah Walker's name will recognize a student who has demonstrated a commitment to social justice, equality and inclusion.

The 20-year-old Walker was shot March 19 at a rap concert inside a Louisville art gallery.

Walker was majoring in communications and sports administration and was a member of the Malcolm X Debate Team. She also founded the women's club lacrosse team.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run

Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run 1:11

Miano Mileage Club 5K Fun Run

Urban Outlaw- A New Boutique in Turlock 1:13

Urban Outlaw- A New Boutique in Turlock
Merced Fire Department investigates cause of Thursday night apartment fire 1:26

Merced Fire Department investigates cause of Thursday night apartment fire

View More Video

Entertainment Videos