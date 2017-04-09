University of Louisville scholarship to honor slain student

The University of Louisville is setting up a scholarship fund to honor a student who was fatally shot at a concert.
The university says in a news release that the scholarship in Savannah Walker's name will recognize a student who has demonstrated a commitment to social justice, equality and inclusion.
The 20-year-old Walker was shot March 19 at a rap concert inside a Louisville art gallery.
Walker was majoring in communications and sports administration and was a member of the Malcolm X Debate Team. She also founded the women's club lacrosse team.
