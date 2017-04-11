Hasan Minhaj calls Congress 'complicit' at 2016 RTCA dinner
Hasan Minhaj, correspondent for “The Daily Show,” called out congress’s lack of action on gun control and other issues at the 2016 Radio and Television Correspondents Association dinner. “Is this what you want your legacy to be? That you were a could’ve done something congress, but you didn’t because of outside lobbying?”
