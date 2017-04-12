Entertainment

April 12, 2017 10:03 AM

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt expecting first child

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Former reality TV stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their first child.

The couple tells US Weekly that Montag is 12 weeks along and the baby is due on Oct. 19.

Montag says she's glad she and Pratt took their time before trying to conceive. The 30-year-old says she thought she was ready in her twenties, but each of their work obligations at the time meant it "wouldn't have been a good situation."

Montag and Pratt were regulars on MTV's "The Hills" and have appeared in other reality shows. In 2009, Montag famously had 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day.

The couple doesn't know the sex of the baby yet, but Montag says she's hoping for a boy.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Car crashes into Los Banos school bus

Car crashes into Los Banos school bus 0:22

Car crashes into Los Banos school bus
Hasan Minhaj calls Congress 'complicit' at 2016 RTCA dinner 3:01

Hasan Minhaj calls Congress 'complicit' at 2016 RTCA dinner
Dogs recover after being stabbed 0:24

Dogs recover after being stabbed

View More Video

Entertainment Videos