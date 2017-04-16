Jefferson Davis Parish cutting school art, music programs

The Jefferson Davis Parish School Board is eliminating art and music programs next school year as part of $1.4 million in cuts, though school band programs will remain.
The American Press reports (http://bit.ly/2paUe3q) that budget cuts unanimously approved Thursday will also include ending or reducing ACT boot camps, and reducing money for summer camps and for summer teacher professional development.
Superintendent Kirk Credeur says students will still be exposed to art and music, but it will be done by the regular classroom teacher.
He says the school board cut $500,000 from this year's budget, but it wasn't enough.
Credeur says he values all of the programs tremendously, but the district's fiscal health is at stake.
Two assistant principal's jobs will be left vacant, one will be eliminated, and assistant principals at three schools will become administrative assistants.
