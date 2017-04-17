'Southern Wild' arts co-op starting residency program

The nonprofit arts collective that created the Oscar-nominated movie "Beasts of the Southern Wild" is taking applications for its first residency program .
Court 13 Arts says it will provide $2,000 stipends plus studio space and supplies to four artists, craftspeople and non-artists who show "talent, imagination, conceptual creativity, technique and risk-taking."
NOLA.com ' The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2oGesAJ ) reports that Court 13 is proud of blurring the lines between filmmaking and other art, and the new program further blurs those lines.
Two-month residencies will begin in September.
Applications are being accepted through May 31 through court13arts.org. Only those age 21 and older are eligible. Final selections will be made July 14, with residencies set to begin Sept. 24.
The group says it's promoting communication between established and non-professional or untrained artists.
