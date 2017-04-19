Entertainment

April 19, 2017 2:18 AM

UK police name suspect in east London nightclub acid attack

The Associated Press
LONDON

Police investigating an acid attack at a London nightclub that left 20 people injured are searching for the boyfriend of a reality TV performer who has urged him to turn himself in.

London police have named Arthur Collins as a suspect wanted for questioning in the case, which left two people seriously injured and needing hospital treatment in special burn units.

The 25-year-old Collins is the boyfriend of reality TV performer Ferne McCann. She said through a spokesman Wednesday she wants him to "immediately" turn himself in.

The attack happened early Monday morning after a dispute between two groups at the Mangle nightclub.

Police are also seeking witnesses to an apparently unrelated acid attack that happened Friday. In that case, a noxious spray was used during a carjacking.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Historical footage of the aftermath of San Francisco earthquake of April 18, 1906

Historical footage of the aftermath of San Francisco earthquake of April 18, 1906 3:40

Historical footage of the aftermath of San Francisco earthquake of April 18, 1906
Timelapse: California seen from space with thunderstorm on the horizon 0:57

Timelapse: California seen from space with thunderstorm on the horizon
Watch a Atlas V supply rocket launch toward the International Space Station 2:18

Watch a Atlas V supply rocket launch toward the International Space Station

View More Video

Entertainment Videos