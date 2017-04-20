Entertainment

April 20, 2017 6:55 AM

Judge blocks sound engineer's release of Prince music

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

A federal judge has blocked a sound engineer from releasing unpublished music by Prince after the late superstar's estate objected.

George Ian Boxill worked with Prince on five tracks in 2006, and made at least one recording — called "Deliverance" — available Wednesday for online sales. Prince's estate and Paisley Park Enterprises sued to block it.

U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright late Wednesday granted a temporary restraining order to stop the songs' release, and ordered Boxill to deliver the recordings to the estate. Wright said she would schedule a hearing later on a preliminary injunction.

The estate's lawsuit said Boxill signed a 2004 confidentiality agreement that the recordings would remain Prince's sole property. Prince sings and plays guitar and keyboard on the tracks.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Entertainment Videos