April 20, 2017 8:31 AM

Fox stock holds steady following O'Reilly firing

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS The Associated Press

Shares of Fox News' parent company, 21st Century Fox, held steady in midday trading Thursday following the firing of longtime and top-rated segment host Bill O'Reilly.

Shares were up 30 cents to $30.69 shortly after the market opened. The stock fell 1 percent to close at $29.81 on Wednesday. It is down more than 3 percent since an April 1 report in The New York Times that five women had been paid a total of $13 million to keep quiet about disturbing encounters with O'Reilly.

O'Reilly was fired Wednesday amid a string of sexual harassment allegations. His show, "The O'Reilly Factor," gained some of the highest ratings in cable news and was a key advertising revenue generator for Fox.

21st Century Fox's other holdings include 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures, FX Networks, and National Geographic Channel.

