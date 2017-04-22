Entertainment

Memphis home once owned by Elvis Presley damaged by fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

A home once owned by Elvis Presley in the 1950s as he was skyrocketing to fame was damaged by fire Saturday.

The Commercial Appeal (http://memne.ws/2ofFwIF ) reports the Memphis home was unoccupied and undergoing renovations.

Memphis Fire Lt. Wayne Cooke didn't have a damage estimate. He says the electrical fire started in the wall between the living room and dining room. He says firefighters responded just after 7:30 a.m. CDT and the fire was under control about 20 minutes later.

Presley purchased the home in 1956. He lived there just over a year as he skyrocketed to fame, appearing on "The Ed Sullivan Show" and recording "Hound Dog" and "Don't Be Cruel."

The newspaper says Rhodes College looks after the house, now owned by music industry veteran and philanthropist Mike Curb.

