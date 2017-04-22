Entertainment

April 22, 2017 11:28 AM

Oregon officials approve solar eclipse gathering

The Associated Press
PRINEVILLE, Ore.

Central Oregon officials have lifted the attendance cap to 30,000 for a music and arts festival scheduled to coincide with a solar eclipse in August.

The Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2p7kQ4y) in a story on Friday that Cook County commissioners approved new event permits for the gathering.

The event is being held from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23 on 200 acres that's part of a 50,000-acre ranch owned by Craig Woodward within the Ochoco National Forest.

The Aug. 21 solar eclipse will be visible in the U.S. along a narrow path from Oregon to South Carolina.

