Disney plans blockbuster 2019: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,’ ‘Toy Story 4,’ and ‘Frozen 2’

You might want to start pre-ordering movie tickets for 2019 today.
Walt Disney Studios updated its release schedule through 2021 — and the company has several potential blockbusters planned for 2019. Deadline.com published a copy of the release dates.
In 2019, Disney plans to release “Captain Marvel” in March, an as-of-yet untitled “Avengers” film and “Star Wars: Episode IX” in May, “Toy Story 4” in June, a live action version of “The Lion King” in July and “Frozen 2” on the day before Thanksgiving.
A fifth “Indiana Jones” film is slated for 2020, which is a year later than it was originally slated for, according to Variety.
A sequel to 2013’s smash hit “Frozen” was originally announced in 2015. Stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad are expected to return for the sequel, according to Entertainment Weekly.
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” hits theaters in December, and fans will have to wait only 18 months for the next installment, for now called “Star Wars: Episode IX.” In between, fans of the series can feast on a Han Solo film, which is scheduled for a May 25, 2018 release.
Disney has a slew of untitled movies on the schedule for 2020 and 2021, including several Pixar animated films and Marvel titles.
Other dates set by Disney:
2017
May 5: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (click for trailer)
May 26: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
June 16: Cars 3
Nov. 3: Thor: Ragnarok
Nov. 22: Coco
Dec. 15: Star Wars: The Last Jedi
2018
Feb. 16: Black Panther
March 9: A Wrinkle in Time
April 6: Magic Camp
May 4: Avengers: Infinity War
May 25: Untitled Han Solo Star Wars Anthology film
June 15: The Incredibles 2
July 6: Ant-Man and the Wasp
Nov. 2: Mulan (live action)
Nov. 21: Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
Dec. 25: Mary Poppins Returns
2019
March 8: Captain Marvel
May 3: Untitled Avengers
May 24: Star Wars: Episode IX
June 21: Toy Story 4
July 19: The Lion King (live action)
Nov. 27: Frozen 2
