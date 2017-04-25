Disney plans blockbuster 2019: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,’ ‘Toy Story 4,’ and ‘Frozen 2’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:11 Movie Trailer: 'The Fate of the Furious' Pause 1:20 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales 2:30 Trailer: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 2:13 Movie trailer: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' 2:13 Trailer: Coco 2:02 Trailer: Thor Ragnarok 1:24 2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced 0:51 Arrest made in Merced homicide case 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the nation's evolving laws on cannabis 5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Disney Pixar