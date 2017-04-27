Entertainment

Actor Rob Lowe's speech at DePauw University is postponed

The Associated Press
GREENCASTLE, Ind.

Actor Rob Lowe's planned speech at the Indiana college from which both of his parents graduated has been postponed.

Lowe was scheduled visit DePauw University in Greencastle this coming Monday to give the school's Ubben Lecture, but the school announced this week that a scheduling conflict arose. DePauw says it will attempt to reschedule the appearance in the future.

Lowe is the star of TV's "The West Wing" and "Parks and Recreation" and numerous films.

DePauw says Lowe's father and mother both graduated from DePauw in 1961, while his paternal grandfather, Robert Lowe, was a 1931 graduate who owned an insurance and real estate company in Anderson, Indiana, before his 1978 death.

Lowe's non-acting work includes advocacy for research about breast cancer, which afflicted his mother and other relatives.

