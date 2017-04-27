Entertainment

April 27, 2017 10:15 AM

Posh public bathroom pops up in NYC with fresh flowers, art

By VERENA DOBNIK Associated Press
NEW YORK

In a park amid New York City skyscrapers, a gem has emerged: a posh public bathroom that cost nearly $300,000.

It has freshly delivered flowers, imported tiles, classical music and artwork.

The free-of-charge facility was inspired by visits to the city's priciest hotels. It's open to everyone, even homeless New Yorkers.

On Thursday, officials cut bathroom tissue as the inaugural ribbon for the toilets housed in a landmarked Beaux-Arts building behind the New York Public Library. The toilets — divided between the women's and men's sides — are reopening after a two-month renovation.

The eye-popping elegance is a surprise in a city where public toilets are scarce and generally grungy.

The public luxury was funded privately by the Bryant Park Corp., a not-for-profit that manages the city-owned park.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced Montessori program taking applications

Merced Montessori program taking applications 1:01

Merced Montessori program taking applications
Jacob Weiss on Atwater's 8-6 win over El Cap 2:01

Jacob Weiss on Atwater's 8-6 win over El Cap
Atwater museum adds Russian fighter jet 1:26

Atwater museum adds Russian fighter jet

View More Video

Entertainment Videos