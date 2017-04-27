Kickboxing champ sentenced to 15 years in prison for fraud

A former world kickboxing champion has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for tax fraud and other charges.
A federal judge in Hawaii sentenced 58-year-old Dennis Alexio Thursday.
A federal jury in January 2016 found him guilty of 28 counts of defrauding the U.S. Internal Revenue Service of more than $700,000 in illegally obtained tax refunds. U.S. prosecutors say he used cashier's checks to launder the money.
Another jury in September convicted him of 18 counts in an indictment alleging he used fake documents to steal nearly $200,000 in silver coins and gold bars. Prosecutors say he also stole $16,000 from an internet currency exchange company based in Boston.
Defense attorney Richard Gronna says Alexio will appeal.
Alexio co-starred with Jean-Claude Van Damme in the 1989 movie "Kickboxer."
Comments