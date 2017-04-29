Tess Gerritsen horror flick has Maine premiere

A low-budget horror film by best-selling author Tess Gerritsen is making its Maine premiere.
"Island Zero" was being screened Saturday at the Emerge Film Festival. Most of the filming took place last year in Camden, Rockport and Islesboro.
The movie focuses on what happens to residents of a remote Maine island when the ferry stops coming and communication with the mainland is lost.
It's a family project with Gerritsen writing the screenplay and her son, photographer Josh Gerritsen, serving as director. Producer Mariah Klapatch was a former classmate of Josh Gerritsen at Camden-Rockport Middle School.
