Entertainment

April 29, 2017 7:06 PM

Coppola and 'Godfather' cast reunite at Tribeca Film Fest

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK

Francis Ford Coppola and the cast of "The Godfather" reunited for one evening and a double feature at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the film's 45th anniversary.

The Tribeca Film Festival closed out its 16th edition Saturday with a grand double feature of "The Godfather," parts one and two. After the screenings, Coppola was joined by cast members Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall, James Caan, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire on a stage decorated like the library of Marlon Brando's don. A portrait of Brando hung above.

The group spoke frequently about the humble origins of the masterpieces. Coppola said he was "disappointed" in Mario Puzo's book when he first read it. Pacino recalled thinking early in the shooting that it was "the worst film ever made."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Spring Trout Derby at Barrett Cove

Spring Trout Derby at Barrett Cove 1:58

Spring Trout Derby at Barrett Cove
Merced man shot and killed on San Mateo Court in Merced 1:43

Merced man shot and killed on San Mateo Court in Merced
Merced students plant trees for Arbor Day 0:43

Merced students plant trees for Arbor Day

View More Video

Entertainment Videos