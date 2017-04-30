Entertainment

April 30, 2017 7:07 AM

Film director tackles the complicated story of Zionism

The Associated Press
WATERVILLE, Maine

A film director who grew up viewing the state of Israel as a beacon of hope is telling a more complicated story of Zionism.

Eric Alexman tells the Morning Sentinel that the passivity and victimhood of the Jewish people is long gone and has been replaced by guns, walls and new settlements.

The 2008 graduate of Skowhegan Area High School says that it's meant for general audiences but he hopes Jews will re-examine what being Jewish means in a world that's changing so fast.

His film, due for release next year, focuses on a people united after World War II but now divided by cultural and political differences. The title is, "70 Years Across the Sea: American Jews and 21st Century Zionism."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dos Palos' Teya Vincent on big win over Coalinga

Dos Palos' Teya Vincent on big win over Coalinga 1:58

Dos Palos' Teya Vincent on big win over Coalinga
Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride 1:00

Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride
Spring Trout Derby at Barrett Cove 1:58

Spring Trout Derby at Barrett Cove

View More Video

Entertainment Videos