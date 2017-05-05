Entertainment

May 05, 2017 10:16 AM

Jay Cutler to join Fox broadcasting team for NFL games

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Another former NFL quarterback is headed to the broadcast booth as Jay Cutler joins Fox.

Cutler was hired Friday by the network as an analyst to work on its No. 2 NFL team with Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis.

Last month, CBS replaced Phil Simms as its top game analyst with Tony Romo.

Unlike Romo, who would have been in demand to play quarterback had he chosen not to leave the field, Cutler drew little interest as a free agent. So, at age 34, he heads to the booth. He's hardly old for quarterbacking considering the slew of QBs still starting who are older. But his inconsistency, penchant for turnovers and the negative vibes he gave out caused teams to steer away from Cutler this offseason.

Cutler spent the last eight seasons as a Chicago Bear after breaking into the NFL with Denver. He was 68-71 as a starter with a career passer rating of 85.7, 208 touchdowns and 146 interceptions.

