Nonprofit surpasses fundraising goal for outdoor music venue

A nonprofit raising money to build an outdoor music venue at Falls Park in Sioux Falls said it has surpassed its $1 million goal.
The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2p4igJU) reported the Friends of Levitt Shell Sioux Falls on Monday announced it raised $1.13 million during a five-month fundraising drive to help cover construction of the proposed Levitt Shell project.
The $4.6 million roofed amphitheater and shell would offer at least 50 free performances each year. A previous fundraising campaign secured more than $700,000 for the project.
Jennifer Kirby, chairperson of the nonprofit, said more than 50 people volunteered to solicit donations from more than 200 community members and businesses.
"Seeing so many people step forward . and just the willingness to say 'This is our Sioux Falls. We're going to do what we need to do to make this a better place to live is really special to me," she said.
The national Levitt Foundation and the city of Sioux Falls will also contribute to the project.
Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation director Don Kearney said construction is expected to start in 2018 with the first concerts being held in summer 2019.
"By having dedicated programming down there that people can rely on every year . I really believe this is going to transform downtown," Kearney said.
