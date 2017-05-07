Entertainment

May 07, 2017 7:19 PM

List of winners from the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Winners of the 26th annual MTV Movie and TV Awards, presented Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:

Movie of the year: "Beauty and the Beast."

Actor in a Movie: Emma Watson, "Beauty and the Beast."

Show of the Year: "Stranger Things."

Actor in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things."

Kiss: Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome, "Moonlight."

Duo: Hugh Jackman and Dafne King, "Logan."

Comedic performance: Lil Rel Howery, "Get Out."

Hero: Taraji P. Henson, "Hidden Figures."

Villain: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, "The Walking Dead."

Next Generation: Daniel Kaluuya.

Generation: "Fast and Furious" film franchise.

Host: Trevor Noah, "The Daily Show."

Tearjerker: "This is Us."

Documentary: "13th."

American Story: "black-ish."

Reality Competition: "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Fight Against the System: "Hidden Figures."

Trending: Channing Tatum as Beyonce, "Lip Sync Battle."

Musical Moment: "You're the One That I Want," from "Grease: Live."

