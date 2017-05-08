Q&A: Michelle Wolf balances writing for Trevor Noah with upcoming HBO special

Comedian Michelle Wolf, a writer for "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah," is about to make her biggest splash yet: with her own one-hour stand-up special on HBO. She also is on a national tour.
–What's your live stand-up show like? I do a lot less political stuff than what you see on "The Daily Show." I do that all day; I don't want to have to do it at night, too. And politics can be a little tiring right now. I like talking about big social issues but from a woman's perspective, and I eventually get into more personal stuff.
–What issues do you touch on? Transgender bathrooms, immigration, terrorism, body image.
–Who are your comedic influences? Louis C.K. Colin Quinn. Chris Rock.
–What's it like working with Trevor Noah? It's been great. He's very fun to work with, super-easygoing and relaxed. It's a nice work environment. It's interesting to see his perspective as someone who's not from here but dealt with a ton of upheaval – a black guy from South Africa.
–How is it different from working with Seth Meyers on "Late Night," where you were a writer from 2014-2016? They're such different types of comedians. Trevor is more of a storyteller. Seth is a set-up and punchline guy. It's completely different perspectives.
–Was it a difficult transition? It wasn't tough. But "The Daily Show" is 100 percent political, and there are topics I have no info about. So I'm looking into the history of things, making sure I have the right info. There's more reading and news watching, which isn't bad. But it's a lot of work.
–What happened to your Grown-Up Annie character from "Late Night"? Will we see her again? I'm secretly hoping at one point in the future she makes a reappearance. It was superfun. But things can only get worse for her.
–What can you say about your HBO special? It's very exciting. It's going to be in August, and we're taping in New York. I've been on tour since the end of December preparing for it. It's going to be some version of the show I'm doing in St. Louis. I'm tweaking it, adding and tightening jokes. I'm glad to finally be able to talk about it.
–Most of the hot comedians are going to Netflix these days. What made you go with HBO? I had it as a goal. I wanted HBO. It's the iconic one. And I also thought, since everyone was going to Netflix. And I really wanted people to see the special. There's so many specials out right now. I thought this was the best opportunity for people to see it.
