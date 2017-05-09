Entertainment

Fox harassment claims create clouds around Sky takeover bid

By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
LONDON

A woman who says she was mistreated by former Fox TV star Bill O'Reilly is calling on British regulators to reject 21st Century Fox's bid to take control of broadcaster Sky Plc.

Wendy Walsh, who was once a regular guest on Fox News, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the deal would allow Fox to bring a culture of sexual and racial harassment to the U.K.

Ofcom, the British regulator, is reviewing the proposed deal to determine whether, among other things, the management is "fit and proper" to hold a broadcasting license.

Walsh says Fox presenter Bill O'Reilly had said he would recommend her for a paid role on the network, but when she refused to go back to his hotel room, she was dropped from the show.

