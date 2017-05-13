Entertainment

Legendary crooner Tony Bennett cancels concert over illness

BETHLEHEM, Pa.

Legendary singer Tony Bennett has canceled a concert in Pennsylvania due to what his publicist calls a mild flu virus.

Bennett was scheduled to perform at Sands Bethlehem Event Center on Saturday night. The venue announced Friday the show was postponed.

The announcement says the 90-year-old Bennett has been advised not to travel or perform for "the next few days." It says the Grammy winner sends his regrets and all tickets will be honored for a new date.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner says there isn't a rescheduled date yet but Bennett "looks forward to continuing his performance schedule very soon."

Bennett's 65-year career includes the albums "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" and recent collaborations with Lady Gaga.

He won a Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album last year.

