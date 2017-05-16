Entertainment

May 16, 2017 9:18 AM

Reporter faces sanctions over video of 'Bachelor' court case

By RYAN J. FOLEY Associated Press
IOWA CITY, Iowa

A television reporter is facing the threat of jail after allegedly violating an order not to take video of "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules appearing in court in his hit-and-run case.

Prosecutors are pursuing contempt of court proceedings against KWWL reporter Elizabeth Amanieh in what could be the first such case against an Iowa journalist in decades. She faces up to a $500 fine and 180 days in jail.

Amanieh obtained video of Soules' April 25 initial appearance, after he was jailed for his role in the accident that killed a 66-year-old farmer.

Prosecutors contend a judge told Amanieh she couldn't take video and that only photos would be permitted. They say Amanieh violated that order by using her phone to record the appearance, which the NBC affiliate later aired.

