O'Brien re-ups with TBS; CBS pairs 'Big Bang' & spin-off

FILE - In this May 24, 2016 file photo, Conan O'Brien attends "A Night Out With" FYC Event held at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Turner says TBS has closed a new deal with Conan O'Brien that runs through 2022. TBS and sister Turner network TNT plan to launch a total of six new series with such stars as Snoop Dogg, Daniel Radcliffe and Michael Moore. Photo by Richard Shotwell