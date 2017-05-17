Music cut from 'La La Land' added back in for concert tour

This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." An instrumental overture that was cut from the hit musical film starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone will be added for a touring concert show that kicks off this month at the Hollywood Bowl. The “La La Land In Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration” is scheduled for 50 performances in the U.S. and internationally. Lionsgate via AP Dale Robinette