Germany's Yasin Ehliz, left, and Latvia's Ronalds Kenins vie for the puck during the Ice Hockey World Championship match between Germany and Latvia in the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. dpa via AP Marius Becker
Entertainment

May 17, 2017 11:13 AM

NHL Network gets broadcast rights for world championships

The Associated Press

The NHL Network has gained exclusive U.S. television rights to broadcast the International Ice Hockey Federation world championships from 2018 through 2020.

The IIHF world championships are an annual international tournament featuring 16 teams. NHL Network currently is airing the 2017 IIHF world championships in France and Germany, including the Russia-Czech Republic and Canada-Germany quarterfinal matchups Thursday.

Next year's world championships take place May 4-20 in Denmark. Qualified teams for next year's event include Austria, Belarus, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Russia, Slovakia, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States.

