Reality TV star won't help pick next Honolulu police chief

The wife of a bounty hunter reality TV star won't have a role in helping select the next chief of the Honolulu Police Department.
That's because the police commission is scrapping plans for a citizen panel that would have helped evaluate candidates vying to replace Louis Kealoha, who retired amid a federal corruption investigation.
Commissioners decided at a meeting Wednesday they are moving forward with the chief's selection process without creating the five-member panel.
Commission Chairman Max Sword made headlines earlier this month by nominating Beth Chapman, wife of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV star Duane "Dog" Chapman to the panel.
Commissioner Steve Levinson says he supports abandoning plans for the panel given the ridicule and misunderstanding it faced.
About 30 people have applied for the chief position.
