Mel Brooks attends the LA Premiere of "If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Richard Shotwell
Entertainment

May 18, 2017 1:51 AM

Brooks, Reiner, Lear, Van Dyke discuss living well after 90

By SANDY COHEN AP Entertainment Writer
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.

Carl Reiner, Mel Brooks, Dick Van Dyke and Norman Lear know about living well in their 90s.

The four Hollywood legends star in the new HBO documentary "If You're Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast," and offered their advice for late-life vitality at the film's premiere Wednesday in Beverly Hills, California.

They say the key is keeping yourself healthy and staying engaged with life by doing what you love.

The film also features non-famous nonagenarians and centenarians, including a 101-year-old competitive runner, a 100-year-old pianist and a 98-year-old yoga teacher. It's set to premiere June 5.

