May 19, 2017 5:21 AM

Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself

The Associated Press
DETROIT

The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself.

The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.

The musician was found dead in his Detroit hotel room Wednesday after performing at a concert.

Cornell's wife, Vicky Cornell, said in the statement that when she spoke to her husband after the Detroit show, he told her he may have taken "an extra Ativan or two" and was slurring his words.

The medical examiner in Detroit said Cornell hanged himself. Police told two Detroit newspapers the singer was found with a band around his neck.

Seattle Space Needle goes dark for Chris Cornell

Seattle's Space Needle went dark for an hour on Thursday night in tribute to musician Chris Cornell. Cornell was born and raised in Seattle. He died on Wednesday at age 52.

KOMONews.com via AP

 

