FILE - In this April 12, 2016, file photo, Amber Heard attends the LA Premiere of "The Adderall Diaries" in Los Angeles. Heard and "Aquaman" director James Wan shared pictures of Heard in character as Aquaman's love interest Mera on Thursday, May 18, 2017. "Aquaman" is currently filming in Australia. Photo by John Salangsang

Entertainment

May 19, 2017 9:36 AM

Amber Heard shows off form-fitting 'Aquaman' costume

The Associated Press

Amber Heard has given the world a glimpse of her look as the underwater alien she plays in the upcoming "Aquaman" film.

Heard and "Aquaman" director James Wan shared photos of Heard in character as Aquaman's underwater alien love interest, Mera, on Thursday. Heard sports red hair and a scaly, form-fitting suit in the role. She posted a picture on Twitter with the note, "Meet Mera." Wan called Heard "exquisite."

"Aquaman" stars Jason Momoa as the title character. The cast also includes Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren and Patrick Wilson.

Filming is taking place in Australia. It's set for release in December of 2018.

