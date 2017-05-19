APNewsBreak: Beach volleyball hopes ESPN draws Olympic fans

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016, file photo, United States' Kerri Walsh Jennings, left, and April Ross, right, celebrate winning a point during a women's beach volleyball quarterfinal match against Australia, at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Beach volleyball has a new ally as it tries to grow from an Olympic phenomenon to an every-year attraction: ESPN. The sports network will broadcast the World Series of Beach Volleyball, an international pro tour stop in California in July. Event organizers hope the exposure will help beach volleyball attract new fans and hold onto the ones who watch during the Summer Games only to drift away until the next Olympics. Petr David Josek, File AP Photo