Amandla Stenberg is ready to be a voice for her generation

FILE - In this April 7, 2016 file photo, Amandla Stenberg arrives at WE Day California at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Stenberg directed a music video for her new film “Everything, Everything,” and says she wants to spend more time behind the camera now. Stenberg recorded a version of Mac DeMarco’s “Let My Baby Stay” for the film’s soundtrack, and starred in, directed and edited the music video. She said she wants to do more editing and directing, in addition to her already busy schedule of writing, acting and activism. Photo by Richard Shotwell