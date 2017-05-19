Entertainment

Police: Reports of gunfire at rap concert but no shots fired

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Police in New York say people leaving a concert by the rapper Future reported hearing gunshots, but officers found no evidence of actual gunfire when they arrived.

Some concertgoers reported on social media that some people started running and ducking for cover Friday night after hearing the sound at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The arena later tweeted that "a loud noise ...caused concern" while fans were exiting but "there were no gunshots tonight inside."

The Barclays Center is home to the Brooklyn Nets and the Islanders hockey team.

